Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.