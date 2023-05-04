Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 929,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.