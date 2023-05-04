Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a $31.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 929,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.