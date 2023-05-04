Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Head-To-Head Survey

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Profitability

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.47%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.22%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -2.15% 1.98% 0.40% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.27 billion 1.04 -$25.10 million ($0.80) -40.03 Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.51 N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

