Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $1,282,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,925,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,925,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,084 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.