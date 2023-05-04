Austin D. Kim Sells 917 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $19,422.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $540,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ACAD stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.