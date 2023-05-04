Austin D. Kim Sells 917 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $19,422.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $540,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

