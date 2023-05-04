Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Approximately 980,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 641,986 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $11.73.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

