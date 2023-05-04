Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

