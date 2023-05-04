Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
