Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.40 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.