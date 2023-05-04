Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

