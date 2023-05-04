B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 47.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,220,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,208 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

