B2Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$793.28 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

B2Gold Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.92. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.