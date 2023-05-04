BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $52.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
