Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,988,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

