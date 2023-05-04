Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Purchases $75,135.90 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $634.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $8,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

