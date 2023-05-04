Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,088,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

