Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Bandwidth Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 433,743 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

