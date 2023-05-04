Bank of America Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.44 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $157.03.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

