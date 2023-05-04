Bank of America Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $11.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $11,832,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $17,417,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

