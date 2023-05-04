BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the period.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BKU opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

