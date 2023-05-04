Barclays Increases Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.98) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($44.10) to GBX 3,780 ($47.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,500 ($43.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.79) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

