Barclays Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,757. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.