Barclays Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 380

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.25).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 255.10 ($3.19) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.29.

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In other news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

