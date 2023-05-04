Barclays Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $102,037.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,749.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

