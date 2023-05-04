Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.00.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.85) to GBX 461 ($5.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 430 ($5.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BTDPY stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

