Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

