Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 553.04% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.