Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Purchases $10,500.00 in Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,386.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.