Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 837.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.46).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.43) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.31) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.49) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.51) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 825 ($10.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Beazley Price Performance

LON BEZ opened at GBX 590 ($7.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 591.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 406.40 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 12,380.95%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.02), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,790.10). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($619,790.10). Insiders own 2.36% of the company's stock.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

