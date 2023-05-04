BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BLU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

