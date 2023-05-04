BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
BLU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.