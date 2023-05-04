Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,136,000 after buying an additional 182,459 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $368.43 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

