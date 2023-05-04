Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

