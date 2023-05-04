Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $102,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

IDXX opened at $478.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.