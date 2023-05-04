Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $110,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

