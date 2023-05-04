Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $122,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
