Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

