Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,074 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of DFAR opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

