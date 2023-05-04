Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 485 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $237.03 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.