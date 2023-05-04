Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 27,481 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 1,130.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $796,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $594.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

