Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

