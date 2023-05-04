Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 1,409.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.56% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

