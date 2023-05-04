Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Daseke by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth $65,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

