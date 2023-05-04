Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139,030 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $677.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

