Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

