Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMDV opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

