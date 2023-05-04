Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

