Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

