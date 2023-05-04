Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

