Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAX. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 818,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

