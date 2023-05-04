Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $349.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

