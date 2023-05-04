Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Natuzzi were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Natuzzi Profile

Natuzzi stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.